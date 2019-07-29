More than 80 companies commit to boosting physical activity

Representatives from more than 80 UK companies have made a public commitment to get their employees 20% more active.

The commitment is supported by Vitality, which last year pledged to get 100 million people globally 20% more active by 2025.

Vitality’s annual Champions welcome day, held at Twickenham Stadium and hosted by Maggie Alphonsi MBE, director of Vitality Champions and former England Rugby World Cup winner, saw a new group of volunteers from across 100 companies recruited to the initiative.

Vitality Champions are health and wellness enthusiasts in their workplaces. Their role is to help motivate their colleagues to look after their health and wellbeing, and engage them in the Vitality Programme, which rewards individuals for healthy lifestyle choices.

The Performance Champions, which include double Olympic champion rower Alex Gregory and England Rugby Sevens player James Rodwell, alongside Team GB Olympic swimmers and hockey players, will visit companies throughout the year to help organisations to further motivate their staff. They will use examples from their personal athletic careers to inspire employees to get active and look after their health.

The initiative is aligned for Vitality At Work, which provides expertise and engagement tools on wellbeing in the workplace to companies who have its private medical insurance. The team focuses its work around four pillars: nutrition; physical activity; mental wellbeing; and understanding your health.

“This is an amazing initiative for UK businesses and employees, unlike anything offered by other health insurers in the UK,” said Alphonsi. “It really makes a positive difference to those companies and people taking part: we know this because we’re there with them throughout the year and beyond, providing coaching, mentoring and, importantly, helping celebrate success.”