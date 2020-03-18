There are more women aged 60 to 64 in work than not for the first time in the UK, according to an analysis by the Office fr National Statistics (ONS).

The number of older women in work has increased by 51% since changes to the state pension age were introduced in 2010.

This contrasts with a 13% rise in the number of working men aged between 60 and 64 over the same period, the Guardian reports.

However, Patrick Thomson, programme manager at the Centre for Ageing Better, said although it is an opportunity for some women, for others it is the “culmination of inequalities that have built up over a lifetime, remaining in low-paid, insecure or poor quality work and delaying retirement through financial necessity”.

He added that it is vital that people are able to be in work that improves their current and later lives.

Stuart Lewis, founder of Rest Less, a jobs and volunteering site for over-50s, said there is a continued challenge for women to find meaningful work in their 60s when age discrimination in the workplace remains all too prevalent.

David Sinclair, the director of the UK International Longevity Centre, added: “Too many older people are forced out of the workforce too early, whether that is due to ageism or poor health. Too many people want to work longer but can’t. Good work can be good for us. But if the additional jobs are not good jobs, we could be simply storing up problems for the future.”