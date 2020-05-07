Some faring better than others with new way of life

One in five people in Britain believe their overall wellbeing has got “significantly” worse since the lockdown started, a poll has found.

An even greater number – four in 10 – parents feel that lockdown has had a negative effect on their child’s wellbeing, the poll, for Nuffield Health, found. Parents said that not being able to see friends (65%) and increased time spent doing sedentary activities (59%) are two of the main the factors having the most negative impact.

Almost two in ten adults (17%) said their overall wellbeing has improved since the start of lockdown while almost half (48%) believe their overall wellbeing has remained the same.

Nuffield Health said that as a nation, lockdown has “unsurprisingly” made us much more aware of our mental health, with 43% of Brits more aware of it now than before lockdown.

Just over half of people surveyed (51%) say they have also become more aware of the mental health of their friends and family since lockdown began.

One in 10 (13%) survey respondents feel that their mental health has improved, or “significantly” improved (10%), since the start of lockdown.

Others, however, are struggling with restrictions on day to day life with 30% of Brits saying their mental health has got worse since the start of lockdown.

In the 18-24 year old age group, just under half of respondents (49%) felt their mental health has got worse since lockdown began.

Among those over 65 years old, 69% disagreed that their mental health has declined since the start of lockdown.

Nearly a third (31%) of Brits doing more daily physical exercise now than before the start of lockdown.

Dr Davina Deniszczyc, Nuffield Health’s Charity and Medical Director, said: “As we stay at home and abide by restrictions that will undoubtedly save lives across the country, we have seen people adapt different, for some they have seen benefits for both their physical and mental health. For others however, the worry and isolation is negatively impacting on their wellbeing.”