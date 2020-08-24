Chief execs of six of the seven publicly-traded managed care insurers all earned more than $15m

The chief executives of six of the seven publicly-traded managed care insurers in the US all earned more than $15m each in 2019, analysts say.

Joseph Zubretsky of Molina Healthcare Inc was paid $18m in total adjusted compensation over the year, an 18.4% rise compared to 2018, accordingto the latest analysis from S&P Global Market Intelligence. He received $13m in stock awards last year.

Anthem Inc CEO Gail Boudreaux earned $15.5m, up 9.1% compared to her annualized pay in 2018, with $8.4m of that total coming from stock grants and $2.8m in options.

S&P Global Ratings said that for 2019, UnitedHealth Group Inc’s David Wichmann, Humana Inc’s Bruce Broussard and Cigna Corp’s David Cordani were paid $18.9m, $16.7m and $19.1m, respectively, representing year-over-year compensation increases of 4.3%, 2.5% and 0.8%.

Michael Neidorff of Centene Corp retained his spot as the highest-paid health insurance CEO in the US, earning $26.4m in 2019, up 1.2% from what he collected in 2018.

Advanzeon Solutions Inc CEO Clark Marcus received $100,000 and $200,000 in stock and options grants, respectively, in 2019, a 65% yearly increase.

S&P Global Market Intelligence – which is managed separately to S&P Global Ratings – compiled the figures.