Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Informa PLC | About us | Investor relations | Talent

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Health Insurance & Protection
Sign up for free news alerts

Millennials ‘can’t look after their health’

Only 12% of GPs feel able to educate patients about self-care
Emily Perryman 29th July 2019

Almost seven in 10 GPs and pharmacists believe British millennials have no idea how to lead a healthy lifestyle or treat minor ailments such as colds and headaches.

The argued the wider public doesn’t have access to high quality information which would enable them to lead a healthier existence, and that rectifying this problem would alleviate pressure on the NHS.

The study of 2,000 young adults and 150 health professionals, commissioned by pharmaceutical company Sanofi UK, also found just 12% of GPs and 23% of pharmacists currently feel equipped to educate patients on the self-care options available to them.

Fabio Mazzotta, general manager of consumer healthcare for Sanofi UK, said the findings reveal the complexity of the self-care landscape in the UK.

“And we hope by sharing insight into these issues, we can provide the NHS with a compelling call to action to improve the awareness of self-care practices amongst both patients and healthcare practitioners,” he added.

The poll, reported in the Sun, found only 39% of Brits aged 23 to 38 feel they know enough about taking care of themselves.

News, Opinion and Analysis

All the latest, straight to your inbox

Sign Up

We want to hear from you

To contact the editor

Click Here

Market Intelligence

Guides, reports, industry research and more

Download Here

Advertising

Online, print, events and more

Get in touch

The content of this website is © Informa Plc