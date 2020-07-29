A Mexican drug lord is reported to have built his own private hospital in the western state of Jalisco.

El Mencho, the cartel boss whose real name is Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, has been in the headlines after he ordered a pre-dawn attempt to murder Mexico City’s police chief.

Fresh claims have now emerged about the head of Mexico’s Jalisco New Generation cartel, alleging he had bankrolled the construction of a hospital.

The El Universal newspaper said the 54-year-old drug lord had built the clinic in El Alcíhuatl, a village about 250km south-west of Jalisco’s capital, Guadalajara.

It is thought that as well as wanting to have access to healthcare away from government, the drug lord wants to keep a low profile as he receives treatment for kidney disease.