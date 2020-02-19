MetLife adds teleunderwriting service to group risk proposition

Service is provided in partnership with Medicals Direct Group

MetLife UK has launched a medical teleunderwriting service for its range of group insurance products.

Provided in partnership with Medicals Direct Group (MDG), the service provides an alternative to traditional written health questionnaire forms.

It offers telephone consultations with medical professionals at mutually convenient time slots, including evenings and Saturdays.

Calls last approximately 30 minutes.

Adrian Matthews, employee benefits director for MetLife UK, said the launch gives customers another option to decide what best suits their needs.

He said: “Customers who would prefer to complete a traditional paper based form can still do this.”