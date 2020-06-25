Merseyside-based Lloyd and Co Employee Benefits has joined the Association of Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII).

The Southport-based business, formed two years ago as a subsidiary of Lloyd and Co Financial Planning, is the latest member to join AMII, the not-for-profit body representing around 140 intermediaries, insurers and providers across the health and wellbeing sector.

A spokesman for Lloyd & Co said that it joined the trade body because the two organisations shared similar values of “ethics, focus and attention to detail”.

Lloyd and Co Employee Benefits was established in 2018 “with ethics at its heart” by directors David Lloyd, Andrew Walton and Chris Jenkinson.

Walton said that joining AMII had been an objective of the broker “since day one”, as its “mission aligns very well with our own”.

He said: “Like ourselves, AMII puts ethics at the heart of everything they do, something that is of vital importance to us.

“We always look to bring so much more to our clients and focus on enhancing services and processes from start to finish, paying particular attention to aftersales.

“We want to grow our presence within the health and wellbeing sector and joining AMII was the “next logical step for our business to take in order to achieve that.”

AMII Chairman Stuart Scullion said: “Ethics, focus and attention to detail are all key parts of the ethos of Lloyd and Co Employee Benefits and are all values which we share.

“Lloyd and Co Employee Benefits join us at a very exciting time, with a number of new, innovative initiatives have been launched, including the AMII-led industry-wide initiative which has introduced the digital transfer of personal data & underwriting.

“Against a backdrop of the adversity brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the health and wellbeing industry has truly stepped up to the plate.”