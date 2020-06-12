'Ondo' is designed to improve employees' physical, mental, social and financial wellbeing

Employee benefits consultancy giant Mercer has launched a wellbeing app focused on the individual employee and powered by digital social communities.

A spokesman said the single “easy-to-use” app helps employees create and maintain healthy habits to improve their physical, mental, social and financial wellbeing.

Gamification techniques means that the app – called Ondo – “nudges” individuals to engage with new and existing benefit offerings and wellbeing ideas “in a fun way”, based on their personality and behaviour data.

It also connects colleagues through a company social network – a move that Mercer said further encourages workforce participation and positive engagement.

Nick Mcclelland, a Partner at Mercer, said that traditional company benefit initiatives often fail to generate much engagement beyond the initial launch, with any regular use often reliant on the individual’s own level of motivation.

He said: “In the current environment, our wellbeing is being depleted; limiting social interaction and potentially threating our income.

“This could severely affect mental health and subsequently how we approach our work life. It is now more important than ever that employers take authentic and sustainable action to help their people stay connected and motivated to take care of themselves.

“Through the use of digital technologies, employers have a unique opportunity to create workplace wellbeing programmes that are truly relevant to individuals.”

He said that if these are delivered in a more “personal and playful way”, making employees look forward to using the benefits offered by their employer, then a culture of enhanced workplace health and engagement is “within reach”.