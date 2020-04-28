Mercer, the employee benefits consultancy, has launched a complementary “Financial Wellbeing resources hub” designed to assist employers and their workforce during COVID-19.

The site, which provides practical information for employers to help their employees maintain their financial wellbeing, includes an associated site with toolkits aimed directly at individuals.

Both sites and all the resource within are free to access for employers, employees and their friends and families.

A spokesman for Mercer said the employer resource site will see regular updates on current and emerging best practices in financial wellbeing benefits and approaches.

Mercer will also regularly post expert commentary and information around evolving government and financial institution assistance measures relevant to employers and their employees.

The dedicated employee tool-kit site offers videos, podcasts and articles with practical financial information, money saving hints and tips, checklists and planners, and links to other useful association and government sites providing support and information.

Sylvia Pozezanac, Mercer’s UK CEO, said that as the economic impact of the pandemic comes to the fore, the short and long-term financial wellbeing of employees is now rising up the agenda.

She said: “As an employer we can clearly see the impact COVID-19 is having on our own people and their families and as a trusted advisor we see the impact on our clients and their people.

“While our parent Marsh & McLennan and we at Mercer have made the commitment to support colleagues across all our businesses financially while in the thick of the pandemic, we are well aware that many families rely on incomes now affected by the many businesses impacted by COVID-19.

“Drawing on our own approach to financial wellbeing, as well as the personal experience and expertise of our colleagues across our business, we have created this hub of information to support and give back to our clients and their people.”