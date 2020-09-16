New appointment is also Professor of Mental Health Public Policy at the University of Birmingham

St Andrew’s, the private/independent sector mental healthcare provider, has appointed former Health Minister Paul Burstow as its new Chair.

Burstow (pictured) succeeds Peter Carter who has said he is stepping down from the role due to “ongoing shielding requirements”.

Burstow served as Care Minister during the recent coalition government and is a Professor of Mental Health Public Policy at the University of Birmingham.

He is also Chair of the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation, as well as the Chair of the Social Care Institute for Excellence.

Burstow said there is “a wealth of talent and expertise” across St Andrew’s and he has been impressed by “the progress that has been made and the determination to raise the bar on quality and safety.”

He said: “Positive change is already making a difference for those who use our services. There is still more to do to deliver the Charity’s turnaround strategy and ensure the best possible outcomes for some of the most vulnerable in our society”.