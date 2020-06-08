Cash plan provider Medicash has launched a skin cancer detection app in partnership with SkinVision.

Medicash boss Sue Weir: App ‘invaluable’ for individuals worried about seeing their GP or being a burden on the NHS

The app, which available free of charge to all policyholders on a company-paid health cash plan, can detect 95% of skin cancer.

Certified by the British Standards Institute, the app has nearly 1.3 million users. To date 3.5 million moles and skin spots have been analysed and over 40,000 skin cancers found.

A spokesman for Medicash said the app “really can save lives”.

The new partnership means that users will have access to an unlimited number of tests worth over £45 per year.

The SkinVision app also allows users to store photos to keep track of changes over time, helping both them and their doctor to monitor changes in the long term.

Sue Weir, chief executive of Medicash said the app offers simple and effective way to check for skin cancer.

She said: “This app provides an instant risk assessment and advice on what you should do next, including seeing a doctor, if needed.

“It is invaluable at a time when many are worried about seeing their GP or wasting the NHS’s time. With the launch of this app we hope to detect more skin cancers at an early stage when they are most treatable.”

On average one in five people will develop skin cancer at some point in their lifetime, with UV exposure being the biggest cause of this type of cancer. Just one case of severe sunburn heavily increases an individual’s chances of getting skin cancer in the future.

Erik de Heus, chief executive of SkinVision, said: “We are thrilled to work with Medicash to support their corporate members across the UK with the early detection of skin cancer.

Digital future now:

How the Skinvision app works –

saving time for patients and medics alike

Digital technology is quickly transforming the approach to healthcare as we know it.

“Our service can provide users with the technology to quickly and accurately assess their skin spots from the comfort of home, giving them the chance to seek care and treatment in time, if needed. We’re very excited to see how the partnership will evolve.”

On average one in five people will develop skin cancer at some point in their lifetime, with UV exposure being the biggest cause of this type of cancer.

Experts say that just one case of severe sunburn heavily increases your chances of getting skin cancer in the future.