Medical Solutions has formed a partnership with WPA to provide the health insurer’s large corporate, SME, retail customers and staff with unlimited access to its remote GP service.

WPA is rolling out the service to all SME and retail health insurance customers at no extra cost over the coming weeks.

It offers 24/7 access to a GP helpline including unlimited phone or video consultations, a private prescription service and specialist referrals if required.

WPA is also authorising telephone consultations with specialists and therapists to help customers access the benefits of their WPA cover.

Paul Nattrass, commercial director at Medical Solutions, said the remote GP service can be used by members at any time, either independently or when claiming under their healthcare plan.

Brian Goodman, director of corporate at WPA, added: “Remote GP services are so important in this day and age for patients and customers to quickly and conveniently access the quality care that they need.”