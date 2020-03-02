Medical Solutions to focus on ‘digitally-led’ health services

Virtual GP provider Medical Solutions has unveiled a rebrand and new strategic approach focused on providing digitally-supported health services.

The company has updated its logo and website and has appointed a new chief executive, Ranjan Singh, who has a background in digital health and digital transformation.

Medical Solutions claimed its rebrand and new approach “underpin its mission to provide best-in-breed, digitally-led primary care solutions”.

The firm recently launched a clinical pharmacist support helpline and a second medical opinion service.

More virtual healthcare solutions will launch throughout the year, each of which aim to help supplement the support patients receive in the NHS.

Singh, who joins from private equity firm Penta Investments, said Medical Solutions has stood for high-quality clinical care for over 20 years.

“This will remain central to the service offering as we develop new ways to make healthcare access convenient for all, enhanced by technology,” he added.

Prior to Penta Investments, Singh founded isango.com, an online tours and activities platform which was acquired by TUI. His entrepreneurial venture followed leadership roles in Expedia and Ebookers.