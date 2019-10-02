Medical Solutions launches clinical pharmacist support line

Virtual GP provider Medical Solutions has launched a medication support helpline providing people with access to experienced clinical pharmacists.

The new service, Medi-SMART, will offer a multiple medication review for patients who are given new medications separately and require an expert clinical pharmacist to ensure their medications are working together effectively.

Patients will also get information on how to take medication correctly, side effects, over the counter medication that works with existing medication, and alternative medication options.

Medi-SMART is fully integrated with existing services and accessed via an app or by calling Medical Solutions’ 24/7 customer services team.

It is the first in a range of “SMART” services Medical Solutions will launch over the coming months.

Dr Chris Morris, chief medical officer at Medical Solutions, said that with an increasing number of patients seeking advice from GPs about their medication and long term conditions, there was a need to provide an easily accessible dedicated support line.

“Uniquely, Medi-SMART will allow people to have an unlimited amount of time to speak to an expert in medication management, which is particularly important as we see more patients taking multiple medications due to increasingly complex health concerns and multiple long-term conditions,” he added.