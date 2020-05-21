Medical Solutions, the provider of remote GP services, has partnered with Personal Group, the employee engagement services provider, to offer “Online GP”, a 24/7 virtual doctor service for the insurer’s policyholders.

Online GP is available to all Personal Group policyholders at no additional cost and will provide them with 24/7 access to a GP by phone for diagnosis, advice and reassurance as well as private prescriptions and referral letters via a personalised app.

Online video consultations with a GP are also available for the insurer’s clients between 8am and 10pm, seven days a week.

Paul Nattrass, Commercial Director at Medical Solutions, said: “We are delighted to partner with Personal Group to make our 24/7 service available for policyholders. The COVID-19 pandemic means far more people are working from home and accessing primary care can be a challenge. Our virtual GP service is a valuable addition to Personal Group’s insurance plans as it gives their policyholders access to a GP at any time. This means expert medical advice and support is available when people need it the most in a way that’s convenient for them.”

Andy Lothian, Managing Director at PGB, added: “The 24/7 service provides mobile access to an NHS GP online or via the telephone where they can discuss a range of issues without the need to visit a practice, which is especially pertinent during these turbulent times. Personal Group’s mission is to ‘protect the unprotected’ and this partnership with Medical Solutions adds a valued benefit to the comprehensive insurance that our customers rely on.”