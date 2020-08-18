Medical Solutions has announced it will provide its new Holistic Health proposition to clients of Healix Health Services, as an enhancement to its existing core 24/7 GP services.

Available at no extra cost to all eligible Healix Health Services clients, the Holistic Health solution provides access to preventative care and support services.

A Medical Solutions spokesman said that as part of the proposition, it offers two new services – ‘Emotional Wellbeing’ and ‘Aches & Pains’ – both of which “aim to equip and empower people to manage their health proactively and help reduce the risk of more serious conditions developing”.

Medical Solutions has provided its virtual GP service to Healix Health Services’ clients since 2017 under the brand name ‘TrustDoc24′.

Healix’s Ian Talbot: Existing partnership with Medical Solutions has proved ‘extremely valuable’ over past three years

Paul Nattrass, Commercial Director at Medical Solutions, said: “In the current environment, we believe convenient and easy access to preventative care and advice has never been more important to reduce the chances of long-term health issues occurring.

“Our aim is to improve people’s mental and physical health through education, self-help and signposting.”

Ian Talbot, Commercial Director at Healix Health Services, said the virtual GP services Healix has offered its clients through Medical Solutions has proven “hugely valuable” over the last three years.

He added: “We are confident the addition of its Holistic Health services will only add to that. Having access to experienced advisers to help manage our clients’ emotional wellbeing, plus specialists who can provide early intervention and education to stop aches and pains getting more serious, will be a huge benefit to our clients.”