The Medical Protection Society (MPS) has appointed Geoff Jones as Executive Director of its Member Protection and Support division.

In his new role, Jones (pictured) will be responsible for supporting MPS members across claims, cases, advisory and legal services, heading up a multi-disciplinary team of experts.

He began his career at Weightmans LLP as a defendant PI lawyer acting for a range of insurers and public organisations. For the last 10 years he has worked for RSA Insurance, where he has held many senior positions including Chief Claims Officer Ireland, Commercial Claims Director UK & Europe, and Director Specialty and Wholesale.

MPS supports over 300,000 members around the world with a range of issues arising from professional practice, such as clinical negligence claims, complaints, regulatory matters, inquests and criminal investigations.

Jones will join MPS on 5 October 2020.