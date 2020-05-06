New role for former Apollo Munich and Deloitte executive

Max Bupa Health Insurance has appointed Krishnan Ramachandran as its Managing Director and CEO.

Ramachandran (pictured) has over 23 years of experience across health insurance and healthcare & life Sciences industry.

He has held leadership roles in the CII Policy & Standards Committee, on Health Insurance. Ramachandran last served as the CEO of Apollo Munich Health Insurance.

Prior to Apollo Munich, he served in various capacities as Practice Head Healthcare and Experience Manager at Deloitte Consulting, across India and New York in the US.

He holds an MBA degree from IIM Kolkata, and a BTech degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from IIT Madras.

CB Bhave, Chairman, Max Bupa Board, said: “I am delighted to welcome Krishnan to the Max Bupa family. His deep knowledge of the health insurance industry and diverse experience across domestic and international markets, coupled with his track record of delivering consistent and profitable growth, will be invaluable for Max Bupa.

“I am confident that under his able leadership and support of our shareholders True North and Bupa, we will realise our goal of becoming a highly customer-centric, leading retail player in the health insurance market.”