Majority of men endure ailments rather than see the doctor

Half of men would only go to the doctors if their condition became critical, a survey shows.

The poll of 2,000 men from Bupa Health Clinics found delaying seeking help is the norm among men, with eight in 10 enduring an illness or ailment rather than seeking help.

A further 39% said they have let symptoms get to the point where the pain was unbearable, leaving them with no choice but to visit their GP.

Dr Naveen Puri, a lead physician at Bupa Health Clinics, said some people get nervous or feel uncomfortable about seeing a doctor, but they needn’t be.

“The vast majority of concerns can be treated easily so there’s no need to suffer in silence and endure days or weeks of discomfort,” he stated.

The study also found that men are still uncomfortable in talking about their health concerns, with nearly half admitting that they have kept conditions to themselves.

When quizzed on their reasons, 45% said they did so because they hoped the problem would go away, while more than a third felt too embarrassed to talk. Half said they didn’t want to worry anyone.

The research also found more than a quarter of men regretted not getting a health check-up sooner when they felt unwell, and 40% of men have never had a general check-up.