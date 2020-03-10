Insurer LV= and financial advice network Openwork are the latest companies to commit to two Insuring Women’s Futures pledges.

They join 19 other insurance firms by signing up to the flexible working and inclusive customer financial lives pledges.

The Financial Flexible Working pledge is a commitment by firms to help their colleagues to understand and manage the long-term financial implications of flexible working.

The Inclusive Customer Financial Lives pledge commits firms to adopting an inclusive “whole customer” approach which considers the impact of their life circumstances.

Mark Hartigan, chief executive of LV=, said the insurer will focus on activity where the most impact can be made to benefit the long-term financial futures for everyone.

Claire Oldstein, chief marketing officer of Openwork, added: “We are happy to offer our support to this initiative as we work towards meeting holistic needs of customers.”

Sian Fisher (pictured), chief executive of the Chartered Insurance Institute, said it is vital that the insurance and personal finance profession works to ensure that at every customer interaction point it adopts an inclusive whole customer approach to help them consider the impact of their life circumstances.

“To improve diversity and inclusion in our profession, it is important that we work to ensure that at every point where our employees make a change to their working arrangements, they are prompted to consider the immediate and longer-term financial implications of this change,” she stated.