Firm already has eight million patients signed up

A London-based start-up has secured £3m to help expand its platform of patient communication and digital care solutions, as the move to online and remote consultations gathers apace.

DrDoctor works with eight million patients in 27 NHS Trusts and Health Boards across England & Wales.

A spokesman said it will use the funding to increase its reach across the UK while its “product capabilities”.

The spokesman said the enterprise will help partner trusts to “break the backlog in care”, especially within the field of cancer care.

The Series A Round investment from venture capital firms Ananda Impact Ventures and 24Haymarket will be used to hire across the business and add new functionality to DrDoctor’s patient communication platform, the spokesman said.

He added the platform “transforms the way hospitals communicate with their patients, ensuring fewer missed appointments across the NHS, lower administrative costs for hospitals and clinics, and more timely care for patients.”

The company currently employs 60 staff and expects to add another 35 staff over the coming year as it expands its development and sales teams.

DrDoctor was founded in 2012 by Tom Whicher, Rinesh Amin and Perran Pengelly, all of whom remain in senior positions at the business.