Lockton appoints CEO for Irish business

Independent insurance broker Lockton has appointed Amanda Harton as chief executive officer and director of its Irish business, Lockton Insurance Brokers (Ireland) Limited (LIBI).

A spokesman for Lockton said that Harton (pictured) will focus on the broker’s business in real estate, insolvency, waste management, motor trade and hospitality sectors.

LIBI will also continue to expand its offering to corporate clients with an increased focus on manufacturing, construction and the not for profit sectors, the spokesman said.

Harton joins Lockton from Jardine Lloyd Thompson (JLT) where she was executive director, having spent ten years at the firm. Prior to this, Harton worked at BHP Insurance, Marsh and Frank Glennon Ltd.

A spokeman for Lockton said Harton’sappointment is part of a “significant investment” in the Dublin office with new recruits across all disciplines of the business arriving over the past few months and further hires to come as part of the strategic development plan.

Gary Ennis, partner and head of Lockton’s Belfast Office, said: “We are delighted to appoint Amanda as CEO of our Dublin office. With her market experience and expertise, combined with our international teams based in the UK, Europe and the US, she will bring substantial opportunity and growth to our Irish business.”