L&G launches later life care research centre with Edinburgh University

Legal & General has partnered with the University of Edinburgh to launch a research centre that aims to improve understanding of care in later life and revolutionise how it is delivered.

The £20m Advanced Care Research Centre (ACRC) will offer a seven-year research programme with the aim of enabling data-driven, personalised and affordable care that delivers independence and a high quality of life for people living in their own homes or in supported care environments.

The centre will work in partnership with other top tier universities to engage multiple public and private stakeholders, as well as individuals in later life, their families and communities.

It will also include an academy that will develop a new generation of enterprise-oriented leaders in later life care through a programme of cross-disciplinary research-based training.

Nigel Wilson (pictured), group CEO of Legal & General, said establishing the ACRC will revolutionise the UK’s commitment to understanding and addressing the huge issue of demographic change.

“Edinburgh’s academic-led, data-based and cross-disciplinary approach will deliver vital positive change to ageing and care and we find this a compelling and practical vision,” he stated. “The partnerships we are forging with premier institutions up and down the country, from the University of Oxford and Newcastle, to Bath University, UCL and now Edinburgh will help shift the dial in the delivery of science, technology and ageing care for many future generations to come.”

Professor Peter Mathieson, principal and vice-chancellor of the University of Edinburgh, claimed the partnership will re-imagine care for the mid-21st century.

“As our population ages, so we need to develop innovative new approaches to provide individually-tailored care,” he said.