Around 120,000 stroke survivors are living with dementia in the UK

Stroke survivors are more than twice as likely to be diagnosed with dementia as the general UK population, an analysis shows.

The research by the British Heart Foundation (BHF) shows the age and gender-standardised rate of dementia is 55 per 1,000 people among those who have survived a stroke, compared to 26 per 1,000 people in the general UK population.

In total, an estimated 8.6% of stroke survivors – around 120,000 people – are living with dementia in the UK.

The number of people diagnosed with both conditions has nearly doubled in the past decade, largely because of greater awareness and better diagnosis of dementia.

Of those who develop dementia after a stroke, around three quarters are diagnosed with vascular dementia.

55 out of every 1,000 dementia sufferers have suffered a stroke…

…but 26 out of every 1,000 dementia sufferers haven’t

Source: British Heart Foundation

Dr Sonya Babu-Narayan, associate medical director at the BHF, said stroke and dementia are a devastating combination for people and their families to live with.

“The number of people living with all forms of dementia is also expected to rise over the next decade, fuelled by better awareness of the condition and the growing and ageing population,” she warned.

By 2050, the number of people living with vascular dementia in the UK is predicted to double.