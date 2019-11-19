Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Audley Group appoints development director

Key hire at later life property firm
David Sawers 19th November 2019

Audley Group, the provider of luxury retirement villages, has appointed Philip Rolfe as development director.

In the newly-created role, Rolfe (pictured) will work alongside construction director Kevin Hudson.

Reporting to managing director Kevin Shaw, Rolfe has worked in partnership with Audley and its investment partner, Moorfield, for a number of years and is familiar with the brand, business model and development plans.

He joins from PMR Building Consultancy where he was managing director. He has 29 years of experience in property, construction and development management, including 18 years as a chartered surveyor.

Prior to PMR, Rolfe held senior roles at companies including Knight Frank, Watts Group and Jones Lang LaSalle.

Shaw said: “Philip joins at a truly critical time for our business as we look to both build on existing opportunities and create new strategic partnerships.”

He added: “Philip’s unrivalled knowledge of the property market and development management experience will be of tremendous value to us as build our offering in the later living market.”

