Lack of social care leading to millions of lost bed days in the NHS

A lack of social care has led to 2.5 million lost bed days in the NHS between the last election on 8 June 2017 and the upcoming election on 12 December, an analysis reveals.

Over the same period, these social care delayed discharges have cost the NHS a total of £587m, or £27,000 every hour, Age UK calculated.

When someone is medically fit to be discharged but has to remain in hospital because of a delayed transfer of care, each day they spend unnecessarily in hospital is recorded as a delayed day.

One of the major reasons for these delayed days is a lack of social care support in the community, either at home or in a care home.

Although an older person may be well enough to leave hospital, without having care and support in place to help them after they leave it can be unsafe for them to do so. This is why hospitals are frequently placed in a position where their beds are occupied by older people who do not have a clinical need for them, the charity said.

Age UK pointed out that it is not only more expensive to be in a hospital bed than to be at home, but it is profoundly damaging for older people because it leads to muscle wastage and loss of confidence.

The average number of people kept in hospital after they were ready to be discharged because of inadequate social care over the period was 2,750 every day.

Caroline Abrahams, charity director of Age UK, argued: “The waste of money this represents is staggering, coming in at more than half a billion pounds, but the human cost is arguably even greater, with many older people finding this means their recovery and rehabilitation is seriously delayed or in the worst cases put out of reach altogether.”

Nick Ville, director of policy at the NHS Confederation, which represents organisations across the healthcare sector, said creating a sustainable care system has to be a critical priority for the incoming government.

“Like the NHS, it needs a long term plan and significant investment. Otherwise, people will continue to suffer by being left in hospitals at a time when services are busier than ever, waiting time standards are not being met and we have significant staffing gaps,” he added.