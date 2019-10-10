Key Partnerships signs referral deal with domiciliary care provider

Bluebird customers will get access to Key’s later life advice

Key Partnerships, a release referral service for equity release broker Key, has signed a referral deal with national domiciliary care provider Bluebird Care.

The partnership will enable employees from Bluebird’s network of localised care providers to call on expert support should clients express an interest in using their housing equity to pay for care at home.

Jason Ruse, head of Key Partnerships, said the collaboration will enable Bluebird’s customers to have access to funding options for their existing or future care needs.

Yvonne Hignell, managing director of Bluebird Care, added: “By collaborating with Key Partnerships, we are giving our customers access to market-leading later life advice helping our customers exploring their options where previously they may not have been aware of this potential solution.”

A survey by Key in February found over three quarters (77%) of over-55s who expressed a care preference wanted care to take place in their own home – either in their current home (57%) or in a more manageable property (20%).