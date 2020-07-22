Former Shadow Chancellor launching campaign group calling for more radical policies from Labour

John McDonnell, the former Shadow Chancellor, will call today for the “urgent nationalisation” of the care home sector.

In his first policy intervention since stepping down from Labour’s ­frontbench, McDonnell will say that the state must take over from private firms, which run the majority of care homes, to avoid a winter crisis.

Almost 15,000 care home residents are thought to have died during the pandemic.

McDonnell will say that with another spike in the virus “highly possible”, the establishment of a National Care and Support Service is “urgently” needed, the Mirror reports.

The former Shadow Chancellor will make the call for nationalisation when he launches “Claim the Future”, a campaign group which is calling for Labour to adopt radical policies, on Wednesday evening.

McDonnell will also speak of his fear of a “repeat of what happened after the banking crash in 2008, when Labour left a vacuum that the right readily filled”.