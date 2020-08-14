After such a challenging year – and with more challenges still to come – the time has come to pause, take stock and celebrate some of the remarkable, vital achievements of the health insurance and protection industry in the face of the pandemic.

That is why the Health Insurance & Protection Awards goes ahead this year – and it is why it is so important that you and your organisation are involved

This year, sadly, the annual black tie get-together cannot go ahead, as a result of public health guidance. But that isn’t going to stop the industry from celebrating the achievements of individuals and organisations across the sector who have gone the extra mile in very difficult circumstances.

While the Awards presentation and dinner itself will not be taking place at the Grosvenor Hotel as usual, we will be harnessing the potential of technology to provide an even broader platform for industry achievements to be recognised and celebrated.

Spread out in snappy, online video format, for around 20 minutes a day across one week starting on October 12th, we will be unveiling shortlists and winners in a variety of categories, as well as case studies, client testimonials and winner reactions.

The new format will enable winning entries to showcase their achievements to an even broader online audience.

ADVISER AWARDS

We are calling, as usual, for case studies from advisers across a range of categories – you can find out more about them and how to enter here

PROVIDER AWARDS

Meanwhile, as ever, we have been asking our intermediary readers to vote for the insurers and providers that they believe have done the best job for them and their clients over the past year. Intermediaries still have time to vote and can do so here

NEW – INDUSTRY AWARDS

This new set of pan-industry awards are open to intermediaries and providers – with awards given to both. They are being introduced to recognise excellence in new areas and in response to the challenges the industry has faced since the start of the pandemic, including an award for Best Covid 19 Response. Check out all the NEW categories here

DEADLINE: FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 11th

ADVISER AWARD CATEGORIES

If you are an adviser, click here to enter one or more of the categories listed below

Best Adviser for Mental Health Strategy & Support

Sponsored by Health Assured Best Adviser for Workplace Wellbeing Best Adviser for Individual International Clients

Sponsored by Aetna International Best Adviser for Corporate International Clients

Sponsored by Aetna International Best Adviser for High Net Worth Individuals

Sponsored by Bupa Best Adviser for Individual Healthcare

Sponsored by Aviva Best Adviser for Group Healthcare

Sponsored by Bupa Best Adviser for Individual Protection Best Adviser for Group Protection Best Adviser Sales & Retention Team

Sponsored by Bupa Adviser of the Year

Sponsored by AXA PPP healthcare Outstanding Contribution Award

PROVIDER AWARD CATEGORIES

Vote for your favourite provider in one or more of the categories listed below by clicking here

Best Individual PMI Provider Best Group PMI Provider Best SME PMI Provider Best Healthcare Trust Provider Best Healthcare Cash Plan Provider Best Dental Benefits Provider Best Individual International Healthcare Provider Best Group International Healthcare Provider Best Workplace Wellbeing Provider Best Individual Critical Illness Provider Best Group Protection Provider Best Individual Income Protection Provider Best Marketing & Sales Support to Advisers Best Digital Proposition Best Customer Service Health Insurance & Protection Company of the Year

INDUSTRY AWARD CATEGORIES

Open to advisers and providers – with awards given to both. They have been introduced to recognise excellence in response to the challenges the industry has faced since the start of the pandemic and to address broader societal issues too. Click here to enter.

Best COVID-19 Response Best Webinar & Podcast Programme Best Diversity & Inclusion Programme Support for Home Working and the New World of Work Best Virtual and Remote Healthcare Provision

We would like to take this opportunity to thank our wonderful sponsors: Aetna International, Aviva, AXA PPP healthcare, Bupa, Cigna, Generali Global Health and Health Assured who through their support of this year’s event are underlining their commitment to the intermediary community.

If you would like to join them as a sponsor please contact stefka.baxter@informa.com or lauren.poole@informa.com

For general enquiries please contact david.sawers@informa.com or matthew.brookes@informa.com

