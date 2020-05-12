The insurance industry has raised £250,000 to protect services that are helping people affected by dementia during the COVID-19 crisis.

Companies including Hyperion, Unum and Zurich have committed “significant support”, in addition to individual champions for the cause, including Simon Beale and Julian Taylor.

The Insurance United Against Dementia (IUAD) campaign launched its emergency appeal in late March. All funds raised through the appeal will support the front-line services that are critical to both people with dementia and their carers.

People with dementia have not been included on the government’s “extremely vulnerable” list and campaign managers said that phone calls from Alzheimer’s Society’s Dementia Advisors are often the “difference between desperation and hope” and sometimes “life and death” as people who are isolating struggle to get food and medication.

The £250,000 raised to date is enough to fund 40 Dementia Advisers over the next crucial three months, reaching over 20,000 people. However, with 850,000 people living with the condition in the UK, and nearly 700,000 people providing care for a loved one with dementia, there is still some distance to go, campaign managers said.

IUAD is calling on the wider industry to step forward and join those that have already committed their support

Head of Zurich Community Trust, the charitable arm of Zurich in the UK, Steve Grimmett said: “We know that people living with, or caring for someone with dementia are being hit particularly hard by the pandemic.

“This includes a huge number of our industry colleagues and customers, many of whom are cut off from their loved ones and support networks. IUAD and Alzheimer’s Society are providing a vital lifeline for these people, ensuring that they do not fall through the gaps.”