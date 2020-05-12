Care inspectors are making changes to the way they handle complaints about how mental health care providers deliver their services.

The COVID-19 crisis has prompted the Care Quality Commission (CQC) to make changes to the way we respond to people contacting us with a complaint about the Mental Health Act.

A spokesman for the CQC said that it would be prioritising contacts received from or about people who are currently detained on an inpatient ward in hospital.

All other Mental Health Act complaints – new or existing – will be reviewed, but may be paused during the coronavirus outbreak, the spokesman said.

Complaints relating to the Mental Health Act can be made by anyone – patients, family and carers, staff or any member of the public.

The spokesman said that as the CQC’s offices are currently closed, anyone wanting to make a complaint should do so by calling the regulator on 03000 616161 or by emailing enquiries@cqc.org.uk.