Independent providers commit to new medical governance framework

Independent healthcare providers across England have committed to a new medical governance framework that aims to ensure all providers can further improve the care they are giving to patients.

The Independent Healthcare Providers Network (IHPN), which represents independent healthcare providers delivering both NHS and privately funded care, asked former NHS national medical director Sir Bruce Keogh to work with the sector to bring together key principles to strengthen and build upon the medical governance systems already in place.

These principles form part of a Medical Practitioners Assurance Framework, which will reinforce expected practice in a number of key areas including clinical governance structures; patient safety, clinical quality and continuous improvement; whole practice appraisal of clinicians; and raising and responding to concerns from staff and patients.

A key thread running through the framework is the importance of taking a more “system wide” approach to patient safety, including the effective and timely sharing of information with the NHS about a medical practitioner that could affect the safety or confidence of patients.

So far 29 independent providers, representing over 200 individual sites, have signed up to implementing the framework, which will be reviewed in late 2020.

Sir Bruce said that while the vast majority of care in independent providers is of high quality and underpinned by robust safety and medical governance processes, more can and should be done to ensure clinicians and independent providers are working together to perform to the highest possible standards.

David Hare, chief executive of the IHPN, added: “Strong medical governance is the bedrock of safe patient care and I’m therefore delighted that IHPN has had the opportunity to work with Sir Bruce Keogh in developing this framework, which will play a critical role in raising the bar in medical leadership and ensuring greater consistency around how clinicians work across the independent sector and NHS.”