IHPN launches animation on what to expect from private healthcare

The Independent Healthcare Providers Network (IHPN) has launched a short film for patients on what to expect from independent healthcare.

The organisation said that with almost two million acute patient journeys across the independent sector every year, it is vital that patients who choose to either self-fund their care or use private medical insurance are as fully informed as possible when receiving independent health.

The film – available here – sets out patients’ rights around being treated safely, receiving the highest professional standards of care and having a good patient experience.

The animation – available here – aims to underline the fact patient safety is top of the agenda for the independent healthcare sector

It follows the recent launch of IHPN’s Medical Practitioners Assurance Framework, which aims to improve consistency in medical governance in the independent health sector and sets out the responsibilities of both doctors and independent healthcare providers in delivering safe and effective care.

David Hare, chief executive of the IHPN, said all independent healthcare providers have a duty to ensure patients are treated safely, receive the highest professional standards of care and have a good patient experience.

“We were therefore delighted to work with the Patients Association on developing this animation to help patients better understand their rights in this area, which we hope will empower people to make the best possible decisions about their treatment,” he stated.

Rachel Power, chief executive of the Patients Association, said she hopes the animation will empower patients to fully engage with their care.