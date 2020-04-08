The potential implications of COVID-19 for life insurers will be discussed at a webinar from Hymans Robertson just over a week from now.

The webinar will look at how COVID-19 is impacting societies across the world and in all areas of life – but it will ask specifically what the implications are for life insurers in the short, medium and long term.

Hymans Robertson’s Ross Evans, Richard Purcell and Nick Ford will explore some of the key areas they believe businesses need to consider to deal with the challenges of COVID-19.

COVID-19: Implications for life insurers Ross Evans, Head of Insurance Investment & ALM

Richard Purcell, Insurance Innovation Lead

Nick Ford, Head of Transactions 22 April 2020

22 April 2020

10.00am-10.30am

to 30 minutes of CPD points

The areas that will be covered in the webinar include:

Capital impacts

Operational challenges

Impacts on products and customers

Risk mitigation and investment strategies

There will also be an opportunity for questions and answers.