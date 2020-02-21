Howden signs up to Mindful Business Charter

Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing has become the first employee benefits consultancy to sign up to the Mindful Business Charter.

The charter, which is supported by mental health charity Mind, the Law Society, LawCare and the Solicitors Regulatory Authority, is a collective commitment to change working practices and remove the unnecessary stress that can affect employees’ mental health and wellbeing.

It aims to promote a culture of openness about mental wellbeing, ensure that responsible business is included as an area of assessment during significant procurement processes and drive forward the actions and necessary change in support of the principles of the charter.

The Charter’s principles are centred on improving communication, showing respect for working hours and ensuring the considerate delegation of tasks.

Howden’s performance against these principles will be monitored during review meetings.

Adam Riley, Howden’s director, global client development and head, legal sector practice, said signing up to the charter demonstrates the firm’s commitment to build a healthy, inclusive and supportive environment for our people.

“Our commitment extends beyond our own employees and includes our clients and partners too. We are passionate about changing the way employers approach wellbeing and mental health in the workplace, in particular amongst the legal sector and wider UK Plc,” he added.