The vital role that the protection insurance industry plays in the lifeblood of the UK was recognised during a House of Lords debate on the economic lessons of the Covid-19 pandemic.

During a House of Lords debate, peers thrashed out a number of issues about the crisis but it was the often under-recognised role that the group risk industry plays in keeping people healthy, productive and wealthy – and keeping the machinery of UK plc in working order – that came to the fore.

Lord Hunt said that even as Britain emerges from total lockdown, all employers will have to adapt, not only through social distancing but through improved ways of dealing with sickness and absence from work.

He said: “This is a long-term challenge brought into sharp, short-term relief. I strongly commend to my noble friend the Minister the initiatives from GRiD, the Group Risk Development organisation, set up by the insurance sector to address these challenges.​

“Of course, free enterprise will have to be the principal driver of recovery, but it is none the less incumbent on all one-nation Conservatives to ensure that for a stronger economy and a stronger society in the post-pandemic world.”

“I strongly commend the initiatives from GRiD to address the challenges of sickness and absence from work” Lord Hunt of Wirrall (Speaking at 13:46:47)

GRiD spokesperson Katharine Moxham later said that Britain’s group protection industry is keen to work together with government to help deliver a “true cultural shift” among employers which will improve productivity and employee wellbeing, reduce absence and fuel Britain’s economy for the benefit of all.

Moxham said: “We’re really pleased that GRiD has been directly recognised as having an important part to play in the longer-term challenges facing employers in the recovery from the pandemic.

“This is about much more than the physical adaptations employers will need to make to places of work to ensure employees can return safely, it’s also about the changes they will need to make to improve ways of managing sickness and absence, and this is something the group risk industry is very experienced in. We have been supporting employers of all sizes for decades, helping them to look after their staff and get them back to work.

“We’re keen to work together with Government to help deliver a true cultural shift among employers at this difficult time – empowering them to focus on their workforce’s health and wellbeing and thus delivering benefits for workers, businesses, Government and society.

“The debate very much focussed on building the foundations for both a stronger economy and stronger society and, as an industry, we’re ready to help with that challenge.”