Bupa is one of a number of companies recruiting work-at-home staff from specialist agency Sensée to fill a number of back office vacancies during the ongoing coronavirus crisis which is expected to last for a number of months.

Homeworking specialist Sensée said it is creating 500 new permanent and 500 new temporary positions to meet the growing demand from its clients for work-at-home staff.

The vacancies are for Customer Contact Advisers, Team Managers and back office staff to work for new and existing clients – including Bupa and fellow insurer Hastings Direct – as well as for a number of government departments. Start dates are immediate.

Mark Walton, CEO of Sensée, said his organisation “urgently” needs new home workers to help clients support their customers through the current crisis.

He said: “Over the coming months, homeworking will have a crucial role to play in ensuring business continuity for private sector firms, as well as the effective management of citizen and business enquiries within the public sector.”

Walton said that Sensée is welcoming applications from people of all backgrounds, levels of experience, gender and age. Contact centre experience is preferred but not essential. Customer service and other job-specific training is provided.

A spokesman for Sensée said its UK-wide recruitment reach and remote “employee-centric ecosystem” create accessible careers for people anywhere, and “sustainability for our planet and communities”.