In this period of uncertainty, over the next few months we will be conducting a series of regular surveys to better understand the impact of Covid 19 on you, your business and our industry.

The survey takes two minutes and everyone working in the health insurance & protection market (advisers, providers and third parties) is invited to take part.

Your feedback will also allow us adapt our content to help the industry navigate through these unprecedented times

Click here to complete the survey

This first survey closes at midnight Monday April 13th and the findings will be reported next week. All information provided will be strictly anonymous; unless you want to contribute your details for publication.

We fully appreciate that filling in a survey at this time is a distraction you could do without but doing so will help us, help you to build a clearer picture of the current impact and future implications of Covid 19 on our industry

Stay Safe

Matt Brookes. Publisher

PS If there are any issues you want us to address in future surveys please email them to me matthew.brookes@informa.com +44 (0) 207 017 6779