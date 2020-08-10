20% of UK population should have PMI - not just the current 10% that do, medic claims

People who earn above a certain amount should be expected to pay for some form of private healthcare, a leading eye surgeon has claimed.

Allon Barsam, co-owner of Ophthalmic Consultants, said the impact of COVID-19 on the NHS could be eased with greater private funding.

The health service is still working at 50% and if more people paid for elective procedures it would free up availability, he said.

Barsam told The Independent: “The government should insist that more people have private medical insurance to reduce the burden on the NHS and provide stimulus in the private healthcare sector.

“At the moment only 10% of Britons have PMI and we should aim for 20%.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has accentuated the problems in the NHS.”

Tax breaks or other financial incentives “should be considered to encourage more people to spend money on healthcare,” he added.

He said: “In the UK we treat the NHS like it’s a sacred cow, when in fact it is an inferior service.”