Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Informa PLC | About us | Investor relations | Talent

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Health Insurance & Protection
Sign up for free news alerts

High Court dementia case highlights need for IHT planning

Wills need updating whenever there is a significant life event
Emily Perryman 13th September 2019

A bitter legal dispute over a will written by someone suffering from dementia has highlighted the importance of inheritance tax (IHT) planning.

Duncan Parsonage lost a three year legal dispute with his siblings over their mother’s will, which he said was written when she was suffering from dementia.

Parsonage argued the will should be deemed invalid and her previous will, where he inherited more, should be used.

The High Court judge ruled in favour of the siblings, saying that while the mother was suffering from dementia-like symptoms when the second will was drafted, her dementia had not adversely affected her capacity to set out her final wishes.

David Gibb, financial planner at Quilter, said it is important that people update their will as soon as possible whenever there is a significant life event or circumstances change. 

“Trusts are an invaluable tool for complex situations,” he said. “A trust would be run by a number of trustees after your death, who would distribute funds in line with your wishes. However, they can also adapt to any change in circumstances instead of strictly adhering to the will.”

News, Opinion and Analysis

All the latest, straight to your inbox

Sign Up

We want to hear from you

To contact the editor

Click Here

Market Intelligence

Guides, reports, industry research and more

Download Here

Advertising

Online, print, events and more

Get in touch

The content of this website is © Informa Plc