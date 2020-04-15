Initiative helps insurers and hospitals to have the right info about clinicians' practising privileges

Healthcode, the IT services and online solutions provider for the private health sector, has introduced new features to The Private Practice Register (PPR), the online information hub for the private healthcare sector which includes more than 18,000 practitioner profiles.

The latest version of the PPR is now live and includes the following pieces of information in each profile:

Additional GMC information – Healthcode said The PPR is automatically updated with information from the GMC List of Registered Medical Practitioners. Now more detail is available, including their revalidation status, Designated Body, Responsible Officer and the due date for their Annual Retention Fee.

Data protection – Practitioners can prove their compliance with data protection law to the hospitals where they hold practising privileges. The PPR now includes the option to input their ICO registration number, certificate expiry date, date of original registration and payment tier. Practitioners can also upload their ICO Certificate to the system.

Visibility of private practice sites – Private hospitals where practitioners hold practising privileges will now be able to see the names of the other sites where they practice and their start date at each. They will not be able to access details of what type of patients they see and in what capacity.

Fiona Booth, Healthcode’s Head of External Affairs & Stakeholder Engagement, said that despite the practical challenges presented by coronavirus, Healthcode’s development team is continuing to work on ways to make the PPR an “even more useful resource for everyone” in the independent healthcare sector.

She said: “The enhancements to practitioners’ profiles mean that insurers and hospitals in their network have the information necessary to maintain their recognition status and practising privileges.

“For private hospitals, the additional information about their consultant community also supports the requirements of the Medical Practitioners Assurance Framework (MPAF) which was launched last year. This is important because the Care Quality Commission has highlighted the MPAF as one way that hospitals can demonstrate the robust governance processes its inspectors expect to see.”