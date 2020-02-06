Independent report says a culture of avoidance and denial enabled surgeon’s crimes

All parts of the healthcare system, including clinicians, providers and regulators, must work together to ensure that patient safety is prioritised and that another Ian Paterson scandal is avoided, the Independent Healthcare Providers Network (IHPN) has stated.

It comes after the publication of the Bishop of Norwich’s independent inquiry report into the case of Paterson, the disgraced breast surgeon who worked with cancer patients at NHS and private hospitals in the West Midlands over 14 years.

The report states that a culture of avoidance and denial allowed Paterson to perform botched and unnecessary operations on hundreds of women.

It advises the recall of his 11,000 patients for their surgery to be assessed.

The report recommends it should be made standard practice for consultants to write directly to patients to explain proposed surgical treatment; a public register should be created detailing which types of operations surgeons are able to perform; and patients should be allowed time to reflect on their diagnosis and treatment options before they are asked to consent to surgery.

David Hare, chief executive of the IHPN, said the report rightly puts the voices of Paterson’s victims and families at the heart, and makes clear that a whole-systems solution will be needed to minimise the chances of any similar cases happening again.

“The independent sector has already taken important steps to help improve the way that healthcare settings communicate concerns about clinicians that work across multiple sites, and will consider the recommendations in the report to assess what more can be done,” he added.

Niall Dickson, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, claimed that both the NHS and independent sector are committed to work together and to share intelligence to make sure that patients are not let down by individual clinicians in this way again.

“While the vast majority of care in this country is of high quality and underpinned by robust safety and medical governance processes, more can and should be done,” he said.

Dr Andrew Vallance-Owen, chair of the Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN), added that changes have been introduced to reduce the reporting gap between private and NHS healthcare, with PHIN publishing more information for patients about private healthcare than has been available before.

“However, data reporting and clinical governance too often remains fragmented,” he said. “A single repository of whole practice consultant information, available to managers and healthcare professionals will support better clinical governance and help identify patterns of poor care at an earlier stage. It is vital that this is also available to the public in an accessible and understandable way.”

The PHIN will shortly launch a consultation with NHS Digital which considers the first steps in working toward the creation of a single unified dataset for planned hospital admissions in England.

“Patients deserve the best standards of care and peace of mind that their consultants and hospitals are held accountable, regardless of whether their care is funded through the NHS or by themselves,” added Vallance-Owen.