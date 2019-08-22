Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Informa PLC | About us | Investor relations | Talent

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Health Insurance & Protection
Sign up for free news alerts

GPs told to stop half-day closures

GP surgeries have been ordered to stop half-day closures during the week in an effort to open up an additional 287,000 appointments for patients each year.

NHS England said it would withhold funding from doctors’ surgeries who continue to close for half-days without consent. Such a move, which could affect 722 practices, could cost each one around £40,000 a year.

Dr Nikki Kanani, acting director of primary care at NHS England and a GP in south-east London, told The Daily Mail: “Family doctors are the bedrock of our health service and access to GP practices remains essential to the NHS… and also to patients who want GPs to be available at core times, as well as in the evenings and at weekends.

“By curbing half-day closures we will be freeing up hundreds of thousands of appointments at a time when we know it can sometimes be tricky to see your GP.”

But doctors’ leaders said GPs are working under increasingly intense pressures and time constraints.

News, Opinion and Analysis

All the latest, straight to your inbox

Sign Up

We want to hear from you

To contact the editor

Click Here

Market Intelligence

Guides, reports, industry research and more

Download Here

Advertising

Online, print, events and more

Get in touch

The content of this website is © Informa Plc