Workplace has become an extension of our everyday lives, says Aon

The vast majority of employers believe employees’ expectations of their work experience are changing, with more flexible working and better awareness and handling of mental health topping the list.

The survey of employers by Aon found 97% said employees expect flexible working, 94% agile or home working, 88% better awareness and handling of mental health issues, 72% a better approach to diversity and inclusion, and 68% improved parental pay/leave/return to work policies.

What do today’s employees expect? Flexible working 97% Agile or home working 94% Better awareness and handling of mental health issues 88% A better approach to diversity and inclusion 72% Improved parental pay/leave/return to work policies 68% ‘Clarity and positivity’ around environmental and sustainability issues 54% Source: Aon Benefits & Trends 2020 Survey

Environmental and sustainability policies came seventh in the list in its first year in the survey, with 54% of employers saying employees want clarity and positivity on this subject.

This was followed by access to financial education, cited by 48% of employers.

Other expectations include emergency childcare support, increased volunteering opportunities, mindfulness and resilience classes, help with debt management and emergency eldercare support.

Richard Morgan, principal at Aon, said the workplace has become more of an extension of our everyday lives.

“As awareness of work-life balance, more effective use of technology, mental health support, and diversity and inclusion rapidly increase, so too do employees’ expectations that their employers will play their part,” he explained.

Morgan said sustainability opportunities to consider include removing single use plastic and offering electric cars and cycle to work schemes in benefits packages.

Aon’s Benefits & Trends 2020 Survey also showed that 56% of companies said their businesses are changing (or will change in the next five years) and that they are having to compete for talent within different market sectors.

Only 38% think their benefits meet the needs of a multi-generational workforce while over 80% believe that they will need to adapt to meet the needs of future generations.

“On top of generational challenges, the workplace has moved from ‘a job for life’ to ‘fulfil my needs and make my life easier’,” said Morgan. “It means the wider employee value proposition and supporting communications are increasingly focusing on employees feeling present, focused and productive.”