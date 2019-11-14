Partner Content (Bupa Cromwell Hospital): Healthcare in the heart of the City

At Basinghall Clinic – Bupa Cromwell Hospital’s outpatient and diagnostic centre in the heart of the City of London – the aim is get patients back to health and work faster through expert, personalised treatment.

Situated 5 minutes from Bank tube station, the Clinic is in the perfect location for busy professionals and provides convenient and fast access with appointments available from 8am to 7pm, sometimes on the same day.

We run a number of one stop clinics, which means that scans, tests and consultations for a wide range of specialties can take place on one day which speeds up diagnosis and treatment.

Basinghall Clinic is recognised by all the major health insurance companies including AXA, Bupa, Cigna and Aviva. Treatment can be paid for by the patient or sent directly to the insurer.

Watch our short video

What we offer

Our services and treatments include cardiology, dermatology, sports and exercise medicine, respiratory medicine, pain medicine and urology. There is also a private GP service which is available five days a week.

The Clinic has a diagnostic suite which includes MRI, X-ray and flouroscopy, as well as two treatment rooms for minor procedures and 16 consulting rooms.

The sports and exercise medicine/musculoskeletal service focuses on returning patients to full activity whether sport or occupational as soon as possible. Consultant musculoskeletal physicians work closely with our orthopaedic surgeons, osteopaths, podiatrists and physiotherapists. Joint injections to relieve pain and stiffness are performed at the Clinic.

The Clinic also has an exercise gym, shockwave therapy and offers Pilates classes.

Non-invasive cardiac investigations are performed by a highly skilled team of cardiology assistants and echo physiologists and reported by a team of consultant cardiologists.

Our consultant dermatologists provide treatment and minor surgery for all skin conditions including skin cancer and provide patch testing and mole checks and removals.

Part of a leading London private hospital

Basinghall Clinic is part of Bupa Cromwell Hospital, an internationally renowned private hospital based in West London.

Patients can choose to have their treatment at the hospital if they need more complex diagnostics, daycase or inpatient care.

The hospital’s commitment to high quality care is delivered through advanced treatment techniques and highly experienced and skilled experts.

A multidisciplinary approach

Basinghall Clinic and Bupa Cromwell Hospital promote a multidisciplinary approach and bring together leading consultants and other medical and clinical experts to review a specific patient’s diagnosis and create a tailored holistic treatment plan.

