Intermediaries will have a dedicated contact within the friendly society

Health Shield, the cash plan and wellbeing provider, has restructured its sales team in an effort to enhance its service to its intermediary partners.

Jason Dunks, who has been Health Shield’s interim sales director since July 2019, has been appointed sales director.

Dunks was previously director of Medex Protect, a private medical insurance excess and shortfall protection firm, which Health Shield acquired in October 2017.

Health Shield’s sales function has been divided into five regional teams, each of which has an office-based account manager and a business relationship manager in the field.

Intermediaries will now have a dedicated contact within Health Shield to support them with client requirements.

The new structure will be rolled out to intermediaries over the next few months.

“Our aim is to provide outstanding service to our intermediary partners and with this new structure, which is based on adviser feedback, we believe we can more effectively meet their needs,” said Dunks. “It will also help us deliver our new strategic approach, which is focused on providing affordable and easy-to-access preventative health and wellbeing solutions.”