Solutions still not forthcoming as elective procedures remain cancelled across the board

Medical insurance providers in the UK are racing to come up with solutions and remedies for customers who are unable to access private hospital services during the current coronavirus crisis.

The pandemic emergency has seen almost all of Britain’s independent and private sector hospital capacity given over to dealing with a continuing flood of patients requiring inpatient – often in intensive care units – treatment as a result of the disease.

A landmark deal struck last month has seen Britain’s independent and private sector hospitals pledge to provide staff and facilities – at cost – to help the NHS to deal with the huge numbers of patients requiring care.

But questions remain about how hospitals and insurers should deal with indviduals and employers who have paid significant volumes for private medical insurance to give them non-COVID-19-related access to hospitals that are now unable to treat them.

While the majority of PMI customers have expressed their understanding about the unprecedented and unusual times facing the country, the question remains of what insurers in particular should do in terms of collecting premiums from existing members or from taking on new customers.

The Association of Medical Insurers & Intermediaries (AMII), a trade body representing the industry, has said that PMI often provides much more than “just” access to private hospital treatment.

Digital GP services, mental health suport and employee assistance programmes are commonly offered as part of a PMI package.

AMII chairman Stuart Scullion has said that members are also in discussion about some potential solutions, including rebates and refunds, although payment holidays or enhanced NHS cash benefits are thought to be more attractive ways forward for the sector as a whole.

But as insurers race to work out how best to limit their exposure while also delivering value to their customers, time is running out if the industry is to demonstrate that it has its customers best interests at heart.

The health insurance industry will have to bear in mind the potential reputational risk that could prove damaging long after the current coronavirus crisis comes to an end.

It is unlikely that individuals and employers – already wincing at the cost of private healthcare and medical insurance – will remain patient for too much longer if insurers are unable to come up with some interim solution or solutions while private hospitals help to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

At present, public sentiment is such that there is some understanding and acceptance that elective care at private hospitals should focused on dealing with coronavirus in the short-term.

But premium fatigue is likely to set in – and insurers need to think cleverly and quickly if they are to stop a potentially irreversible rot in consumer confidence.