The Prime Minister set out an “ambitious” post-coronavirus recovery plan this week – but it remains likely that there will be a long-term impact of the pandemic on the nature of work and employee absence brought about by the widespread emergence of homeworking.

Poor ergonomics in the home are storing up problems for workers and businesses – but homeworking has many upsides too

Boris Johnson said yesterday that now is the time to be “ambitious” about the UK’s future and said he would “use the moment” to fix longstanding economic problems, vowing a £5bn deal to build homes and infrastructures.

But the Prime Minister remains under no illusion that there will be major changes in the short, medium and long terms on British society, not least in the world of work.

While the benefits of homeworking are becoming more and more apparent to businesses and employees alike – including less time commuting, more time with family and reductions in office costs – research shows that there could be an “explosion” in health-related problems if employees and employers and underprepared.

Ascenti CEO Stephanie Dubrikova: Looking after health of homeworkers is central to employer’s reputation

A study of 2,000 people by Ascenti, the UK physiotherapy group, suggests that half of home workers are already experiencing physical pain due to a poor home office set-up, the report shows.

The lack of dedicated home office spaces in most houses mean that many workers are being forced to use sofas, beds and beanbags instead of desks, while workers are moving less” as they do not have to commute to work walk to see colleagues.

There is also a lack of ergonomic advice on offer from employers, mean that back, neck, shoulder and hand pain are now common among the half (49%) of home workers already experiencing discomfort since they stopped being office-based.

Kevin Doyle, Ascenti’s Commercial Director, said workplace-induced musculoskeletal pain affected half-a-million UK workers last year, costing businesses £15bn

Doyle said the sofa is the new “seat of choice” for office workers, with the research showing that seven out of 10 (72%) have worked from the couch since the outbreak, while more than half (56%) have used their bed, making them both more popular than the traditional desk (47%).

The report from Ascenti reveals that many homes do not have dedicated office space

Younger employees are particularly likely to use alternative work set-ups, with nine out 10 (91%) 16-24 year olds having based their office out of bed, two thirds (65%) on the floor and half (52%) from a beanbag.

And he said the organisation’s ‘Are Home-Workers Sitting Comfortably?’ report suggests there has been a 10-fold rise in home working since the coronavirus outbreak and that figure could increase dramatically due to makeshift “non-ergonomic” set-ups.

Doyle said the improvised set-ups are the result of half of home workers being unable to access a desk, adjustable chair or separate monitor and keyboard, and many others having to share. Women are “particularly” likely to miss out and are experiencing more signs of injury as a result, Doyle said.

The poll, though, said there is “good” news for employers that invest in support for staff when it comes to their home-working set-up.

Eight out of 10 (85%) would be more likely to want to work for a company that provides such support, the research shows.

Ascenti Commercial Director Kevin Doyle: Former professional footballer bringing elite sports insight into ergonomics

It also shows that an employer’s reputation could also be improved if they recognise employees’ responsibilities at home (28%), provide a work computer/laptop (25%), invite questions about setting up a workspace (19%) would all improve an employer’s reputation, as would the promise of work-from-home options in the future (26%).

Ascenti CEO Stephanie Dobrikova added: “Organisations have had a really tough time having to quickly adapt their systems, services and communications to meet the unique needs of the current situation and we all know how incredibly hard people have been working to make that happen.

“However, the results of this report suggest that a majority of home-workers are carrying out their daily duties in a way that increases their chances of physical injury, which could add extra pressure to individuals, businesses and the health service at what is already an exceptionally challenging time – and that is a worry.

“Having a good ergonomic workspace can reduce pain, prevent injury and increase productivity, so it’s well worth supporting home workers with setting one up, especially as it looks likely that this situation could be with us for a while yet.”

Ascenti has developed The Ergonometer test for homeworkers, who are invlted to take it and share the results to social media can win one of 20 free online appointments where they can have a home-working health check

Doyle and Dobrikova said that creating an ergonomic home office “doesn’t have to be expensive” and advising employees of “simple tricks” like using a rolled up towel to provide lumbar spine support and adjusting their seat height with a cushion can “really help” to protect the health of those who do not have access to an adjustable chair.

Movement and stretches are also important and home-workers should be advised to try to stand up every 20 minutes and move for 20 seconds, they said, with Acenti data showing that nearly one in four are now moving less than they used to.

Dobrikova said: “Many homeworkers told us that they’re feeling distant from their colleagues and struggling to switch off at the end of the day. Video conferencing can be a good way to stay connected to others, while rounding off the workday with a 30-60 minute walk can help them to stay fit and provides a great way to unwind and transition from worklife to homelife.

“From a company culture and employer brand point of view, it’s clear from this research that demonstrating an understanding of the pressures your employees are facing at this time and taking steps to make things easier for them – whether through providing equipment, advice or the offer of flexibility – will go a long way to supporting their health and wellbeing, and in turn improve both their productivity and your reputation as an employer.”