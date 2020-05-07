Health Assured, the health and wellbeing provider, has announced a new partnership with digital mental health company SilverCloud Health.

The partnership will provide a selection of Health Assured’s clients who have essential key workers access to SilverCloud Health’s free self-led specialised COVID-19 programmes, accessible anywhere from mobile phones, tablets, or computer.

Online self-help programmes include coronavirus support for the difficult emotions and situations key workers may be facing during the pandemic, helping them to deal with worry, sleep issues, bereavement, isolation and work-life balance.

David Price (pictured), CEO of Health Assured, said: “Health Assured is continuously looking at additional ways to help the UK’s essential workforce to maintain a healthy mind during these challenging times, so we are delighted to have partnered with SilverCloud Health. We expect this initiative will offer much-needed additional support to them during the pandemic.”

Lloyd Humphreys, Head of Europe of SilverCloud Health, said these are “defining moments” in the adoption and normalisation of digital therapy as a “legitimate alternative” to traditional mental health treatment options.

He said: “As a values-driven organisation, SilverCloud is pleased to partner with Health Assured to play a critical role in supporting frontline care professionals with digital interventions. People now have immediate and easy access to evidence-based online programmes, including sleep, stress and resilience. Additionally, we have developed a specific programme to help with issues around COVID-19, including self-isolation, self-care and dealing with loss and bereavement.”